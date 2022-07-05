David & Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is a mini style icon in summery smock dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Brooklyn Beckham took a moment away from his lavish St Tropez honeymoon with Nicola Peltz on Monday to wish his parents a happy wedding anniversary.

The 23-year-old star, who tied the knot with heiress Nicola, 27, back in April, shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram Story to mark David and Victoria Beckham's milestone occasion. The photo pictured Brooklyn alongside his parents and siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and Harper, ten.

"Happy wedding anniversary @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham love u guys," wrote Brooklyn, adding a red heart emoji to his post.

We couldn't help but notice Harper's head-turning dress in the family snap, as the little fashionista looked so chic in a strappy white smock dress adorned with multicoloured flowers.

Brooklyn shared the heartwarming snap of his family to Instagram

Complete with a drop waistline, sophisticated maxi length and high neckline, Harper's ultra-stylish frock wouldn't look out of place in Victoria's wardrobe.

The young style icon teased her brunette hair into a sleek high bun, amping up her look with buttercup yellow trainers with white caps.

Victoria, meanwhile, rocked an effortlessly glamorous beach babe ensemble, teaming an oversized white linen shirt with cropped denim shorts and gold espadrilles. Stunning!

It's not the first time fans have been stunned by Harper's impressive wardrobe. The trendy ten-year-old was immaculately dressed in an array of summer staples on her recent father-daughter trip to Venice with dad David.

During their mini-break, Harper looked as stylish as ever, rocking a pastel blue sundress by US brand American Eagle Outfitters.

Her £44 frock was one of her more affordable wardrobe pieces, but just like her famous mum, the fashion-forward star is regularly seen in designer labels and rocking pieces from high-end stores.

Back in 2019, Harper even collaborated with the brand BonPoint to make her own Christening dress - if that's not goals, we don't know what is.

