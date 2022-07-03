Victoria Beckham steals the spotlight at Harper's birthday in seriously glamorous dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

David and Victoria Beckham officially won the coolest parents award after surprising their daughter Harper Seven with an epic roller disco and out-of-this-world tiered cake to mark her 11th birthday on Saturday - and did you spot Victoria's ultra-glamorous outfit?

The former Spice Girl looked incredible at her daughter's birthday bash, appearing in a series of Instagram Stories wearing an elegant floral maxi dress. The mother-of-four was pictured pushing her husband David onto the roller skating rink, looking every inch a fashion icon in the silky gown and black stiletto heels.

Victoria styled her brunette tresses in a tousled bob, adding a lashing of mascara, glowy bronzer and chic nude lip to complete her effortless ensemble.

Victoria's dress looks just like her 'Tie-Neck Relaxed Shirt Dress' from her own fashion collection. If your wardrobe looked like Victoria's, why wouldn't you rock your own brand?

Victoria was a vision of beauty in the chic floral ensemble

Named on her website as a piece from her "pre Spring Summer collection", Victoria's dress "plays on classic British eccentricity through colours and fabrics.

"Crafted from 100% silk crepe de chine, it has an oversized, easy fit and an asymmetric hem that nod to the season's nonchalant, undone feel." Simply stunning!

Victoria's dress has just landed in the fashion label's summer sale, retailing for 60 per cent at £460.

Team it with relaxed espadrilles for an easy-breezy July workwear fit or amp it up with stilettos to channel VB's unrivalled fashion sense.

David and Victoria shared a series of incredible snaps from inside Harper's roller disco-themed party, and the birthday girl looked thrilled with her surprise.

While it's unknown if brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz were there to join in the fun, both David and Victoria took to the dancefloor to try skating before tucking into a two-tiered paint splatter style cake that looked almost too good to eat!

"The confidence is grown, you're loosening up darling!" Victoria cheered on her husband from the sidelines.

"He's getting into it now!! Really flexing those muscles [laughing emoji]", she continued.

