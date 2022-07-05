Victoria and David Beckham twin in yellow to mark special occasion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated 23 years of marriage on Monday and to mark the occasion they paid homage to one another on Instagram. In a sweet snap shared on social media by Victoria, the couple embraced amid a serene riverside setting - both twinning in sunshine yellow ensembles.

Victoria, 48, wore a long yellow maxi dress featuring a floor-length fit, thick white ribbon straps, a fit and flare silhouette, a square neckline and cut-out detailing. David, 47, complemented his wife in a vivid yellow T-shirt which he teamed with some white trousers and a belt.

To complete her bright look, Victoria slipped on a pair of white sandals, while David opted for black slip-ons with white soles. The fashion designer accessorised with her signature oversized black sunglasses to shield her face from the holiday sun.

Victoria shared the throwback photo via her Instagram Stories for fans to gush over, alongside the caption: "Still matching 23 years later! @davidbeckham," adding a yellow heart emoji.

The Beckhams twinned in yellow for a sweet snap

Love Victoria's ethereal number? We’ve got just the lookalike for you. This broderie detail maxi dress in a sunny yellow hue will instantly brighten up your summer wardrobe.

Yellow Broderie Maxi Dress, £85, ASOS

Pair the vivid frock with some sandals or sneakers for an off-duty yet radiant aesthetic.

The star previously posted a wholesome loved-up photo of her and David on her main Instagram feed. She captioned the image: "They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!," with a laughing and pink love heart emoji.

Fans adored the post and were quick to congratulate the pair. "Happy Anniversary! Such a great pic!" one follower commented, while another added: "Happy anniversary!!!" Actress Eva Longoria sweetly noted: "Happy anniversary to you both! We love uuuuu."

