Victoria Beckham divides fans in slinky gown in unseen wedding photo

Victoria Beckham sparked a debate among her fans when she shared a beautiful throwback photo of Vogue editor Edward Enninful's February wedding.

The fashion designer rocked one of her own designs, a stunning floor-length slip gown with lace detail made from crepe-back satin that featured a classic fit, a hard-press crease through the skirt, a scoop back, and long back ties for the straps.

However, while there's no denying the slinky fabric hugged Victoria's figure in all the right places, it was the colour choice that left her fans seriously divided.

Victoria's dress comes in three colourways, classic black, lime, and ivory – and it was the latter that she chose to wear to the star-studded ceremony, which took place at the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire.

"A special dress for a special day @edward_enninful @kloss_films. Wearing one of my favourite pieces from the new collection at the chicest wedding for the chicest couple! So beautiful and intimate, I felt blessed to be a part of their special day," she captioned a photo of herself posing at the reception.

Victoria divided fans in her stunning dress

Her followers were quick to react, with many questioning why she decided to opt for an ivory gown on someone else's wedding day.

"I thought it was considered disrespectful to wear white or ivory to a wedding that's not your own," one fan wrote. A second said: "Why did you wear white to someone else's wedding?" A third simply added: "Not cool."

There were plenty of Victoria's fans though who were blown away by her appearance, with one adding: "My inspiration such a beautiful, private and classy lady."

Lace Detail Cami Dress In Ivory, £1,290, Victoria Beckham

Another said: "You look like a bride yourself. Always beautiful," and another wrote: " Beautiful love this dress, you look amazing."

Victoria was among the star-studded guestlist at Edward's wedding to video producer Alec Maxwell. A-list pals included Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Leonardo DiCaprio and Marc Jacobs among others.

