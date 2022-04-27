Debbie Gibson sends Drew Barrymore to her knees in skinny jeans and heels The legendary pop singer found her number one fan

Debbie Gibson received quite the welcome from Drew Barrymore when she appeared on her talk show on Tuesday – and it's not hard to see why.

The 51-year-old looked phenomenal in a pair of leg-lengthening skinny jeans and a red sweater with '1970' emblazoned across the chest. Debbie added extra height to her long limbs with a pair of black stilettos and wore her blonde hair in loose bouncy curls.

Debbie's head-turning appearance seemed to be too much for Drew to handle as she soon dropped to her knees and raised her arms up and down to show her appreciation for the eighties pop icon.

Taken aback by Drew's reaction, Debbie can be seen smiling while raising her hands to her chest before sweetly embracing Drew in a video shared on Instagram. Captioning the clip, Debbie wrote: "Reliving this unbelievable moment with the QUEEN of daytime Ms. @drewbarrymore!!!"

Her fans were quick to react to the touching moment, with one responding: "My heart is filled with so much joy. Love ya both @drewbarrymore and @debbiegibson."

Debbie looked gorgeous in her skinny jeans and sweater

A second said: "So sweet. You both are absolute queens," and a third added: "This is pure royalty, the real Princess of Pop and now crowned daytime Queen."

Debbie is gearing up for a busy summer after announcing her highly-anticipated solo U.S tour. The Body Remembers tour hits the road in June and promises to include many of her nostalgic hits from her 35-year career.

The singer began her career as a teenager and has had her fair share of trials and tribulations throughout her journey, but says youngsters today have it even harder.

The singer is embarking on a US tour in June

Speaking to The Guardian in November 2021, she said: "With social media, there's unsolicited feedback coming from everywhere. You need a backbone of steel, like the Kardashians.

"Young minds are not wired to process that. The price of fame these days is definitely high. Look, even I have a therapist on speed dial!"

