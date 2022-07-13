Nicole Scherzinger dons revealing white mesh dress during romantic getaway with beau Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger dazzled in a stunning white mesh dress as she soaked up the sun in Santorini.

Taking to Instagram, the Buttons songstress shared a series of gorgeous photos and videos from her romantic Mediterranean getaway. Treating her fans to a selection of holiday highlights, Nicole impressed followers with her array of stunning outfits.

In one photo, the 44-year-old slipped into a figure-hugging mesh dress as she posed alongside her rugby pro boyfriend, Thom Evans. Featuring a cropped top and a maxi skirt, the stylish co-ord accentuated Nicole's svelte figure.

She finished off her look with some dainty gold jewellery, black leather sandals, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Nicole looked sensational in her white mesh dress

Opting for a glamorous hairdo, the songstress swept her raven locks back into a chic, twisted bun. Ever the beauty icon, Nicole looked luminous with her choice of dewy make-up. The singer picked out a rich pink lipstick for an extra boost of colour.

Sharing her sun-soaked snaps with her followers, Nicole captioned the post: "I'm in love… with Santorini." Reacting to the breathtaking coastal backdrop, one fan wrote: "Wow! Picturesque views, and Santorini looks amazing too!"

The loved-up couple soaked up the sun

Commenting on the couple's outfits, one fan wrote: "I love how you’re matching," whilst another penned: "you look absolutely amazing, sis!"

Nicole’s dreamy Santorini snaps come after she celebrated her birthday in sunny Mykonos. In one jaw-dropping photo, Nicole donned a vibrant red and white triangle bikini top which did well to accentuate her stunning figure.

The singer donned a bold red bikini

She teamed her sultry swimwear with a gorgeous pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings. To finish off her look, the singer styled her voluminous locks in a side parting and opted for a touch of glamorous make-up.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer captioned the post: "Thank you so much for all the beautiful birthday wishes last week. My heart is so full."

Her fans rushed to the comment section with endless birthday wishes with fellow star Natasha Bedingfield writing: "Happy b day beautiful friend." Another added: "Happy bday to one of the most stunning and EMPOWERING women I know – thanks for inspiring me and being a beautiful SOUL! Love you queen."

