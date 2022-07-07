Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in bold bikini for lavish birthday getaway

Nicole Scherzinger looked effortlessly stylish in her bold red bikini during her lavish birthday celebrations in sunny Mykonos.

Taking to Instagram, the pop sensation shared a slew of sun-kissed selfies alongside her beau, Thom Evans. Posing for the camera, the 44-year-old appeared in high spirits as she donned a variety of stunning beach outfits.

In one jaw-dropping photo, Nicole donned a vibrant red and white triangle bikini top which did well to accentuate her stunning figure. She teamed her sultry swimwear with a gorgeous pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings. To finish off her look, the singer styled her raven locks in a side parting and opted for a touch of glamorous make-up.

Nicole also delighted fans with a rare photo of her international rugby player boyfriend, Thom Evans. The loved-up duo united on the sandy shore for an adorably romantic couples photo. The sporty hunk showed off his toned abs whilst Nicole dazzled in a peach bikini and matching mini skirt.

Nicole looked flawless in her bold swimwear

The Buttons singer captioned her post: "Thank you so much for all the beautiful birthday wishes last week. My heart is so full."

Her fans rushed to the comments section with endless birthday wishes with fellow star Natasha Bedingfield writing: "Happy b day beautiful friend." Another added: "Happy bday to one of the most stunning and EMPOWERING women I know – thanks for inspiring me and being a beautiful SOUL! Love you queen."

The singer showed off her toned physique

A third fan penned: "I can tell you had an amazing birthday week babe, you deserve all the happiness in the world."

Nicole's birthday pictures come after the singer turned heads on Tuesday in a cut-out navy blue two-piece. Perched on the edge of an infinity pool, the singer showed off her enviable physique in a series of flirty poses.

Blown away by her beauty, Nicole's fans went berserk in the comments section with one writing: "Omg you are a goddess just perfect and amazing," whilst another chimed: "Blue might be YOUR color, Nicole."

