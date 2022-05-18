Nicole Scherzinger debuts icy transformation ahead of The Masked Singer finale The former Pussycat Dolls star will turn heads

Nicole Scherzinger's style statements on The Masked Singer have become quite popular among her fans, but no one was quite ready for her latest look.

The singer took to social media to tease the new look she was bringing for the season finale, showing off a transformation that left her looking completely different.

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger's stunning transformation will leave you shook

She gave a peek at her dress, a nude ensemble covered with holographic shards that gave off an ice princess vibe, especially paired with her hair.

Nicole went for a short bob colored in an eye-catching icy blue shade that seriously elevated the whole ensemble, completing it with bold make-up and a pair of shades.

"Y'all ain't ready for this look I'm bringing tonight for the @maskedsinger finale babyyy #themaskesinger #letsgooooooo," she wrote.

Based on fan reactions, they really weren't ready, as one commented: "OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nic I'm so obsessed," and another wrote: "YOU LOOK GORGEOUS."

Nicole gave a glimpse at her icy transformation for the season finale

A third said: "Love that crazy glam top you're wearing!!! So fabulous," with a fourth adding: "Ice blue, look at you…," and many simply dropping heart and flame emojis.

The former Pussycat Dolls star recently returned from a lush trip to Mexico, where she delighted fans with an endless array of sensational swimsuit posts.

From solid pinks and blues, to multicolored and patterned hues, the singer brought out the best of her bathing suits, even including boyfriend Thom Evans in a couple of her posts as they filmed content for her TikTok channel while there.

Nicole returned to the States for the final episodes of The Masked Singer and showed off a stunning new look while at it, going for a dual-toned fit.

The singer has been bringing some top-notch looks lately

She wore a lavender lace camisole with a canary yellow satin suit, pairing it with simple diamond jewelry and her hair up in a high ponytail.

