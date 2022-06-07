Nicole Scherzinger could pass for royalty in seriously elegant dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nicole Scherzinger rarely disappoints with her elegant outfits and enviable wardrobe, and her latest ensemble proves the former Pussycat Dolls songstress has an unrivaled sense of style.

Looking like a royal lady, The Voice US judge attended the Queen's Jubilee Pageant on Sunday donning an ethereal floral dress from Céline. The 43-year-old star's stunning tea dress featured princess-like cape sleeves, waist-cinching bodice and a flowing skirt crafted from Georgette silk.

Nicole teamed her fabulous floral dress with a showstopping headpiece adorned with silk roses. Her raven hair cascaded past her shoulders in voluminous curls, adding to her vintage Hollywood-esque glamour.

"Felt like a proper English Rose…" Nicole captioned her Instagram post, highlighting her mesmerising beauty glow consisting of fluttery false lashes, an illuminating bronzer and a chic, red lip.

Nicole could easily pass for a royal lady in her floral ensemble

Fans were quick to react to Nicole's stunning dress, rushing to the comments of the post which amassed thousands of likes in a matter of hours. "Soooo classy and gorgeous," commented one fan, as another penned: "Flawlessly, divinely beautiful."

"Stunning! You look gorgeous Nicole! Love your dress!" added a third fan. There's no denying Nicole's silhouette-enhancing ensemble would look fabulous if worn to a summer wedding, a day at the races, or even for an evening soirée.

Her exact dress retails for £1950, but if you're looking for a more affordable dupe we love this gorgeous French Connection number.

French Connection Midi Dress, £120, ASOS

Complete with a disty floral print, puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, you can't go wrong with this beautiful blue frock.

Nicole joined the likes of ITV's Holly Willoughby, and X Factor star Rylan Clark onboard one of the Queen's buses that joined the Platinum Jubilee Pageant down Pall Mall on Sunday.

The host of famous faces in the pageant also included British models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, music stars Cliff Richard and ITV's Kate Garraway, who appeared as part of the street parade in decorated, open-top, double-decker buses each themed to a decade during the Queen's 70-year reign.

