Harper Beckham wears chic cut-out dress as she debuts majorly long nails

It was Harper Beckham's birthday at the weekend and the daughter of Victoria and David Beckham had a fun-filled few days!

Former Spice Girl Victoria shared lots of footage of Harper enjoying her birthday and it looked so lovely.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon at Harper Seven's 11th birthday bash

Harper had a roller disco-themed party. While it's not known if brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz were there to join in the fun, both David and Victoria took to the dancefloor to try skating before tucking into a two-tiered paint splatter style cake that looked almost too good to eat!

Featuring black and neon fondant icing, the colourful bake was complete with pink-hued candles, 'Happy Birthday Harper' written in stylish cursive writing and finished with a roller skate bearing the number '11' on top.

Harper looked lovely in her yellow dress - and posh nails!

Harper wore a stylish yellow dress with puff sleeves and cut out sides as she blew candles out on her huge pink cake with all her friends and family around her. Putting her hands to her face, fans could see she was wearing long fake nails too!

It's not the first time fans have been stunned by Harper's impressive wardrobe. The trendy girl was immaculately dressed in an array of summer staples on her recent father-daughter trip to Venice with dad David. During their mini-break, Harper looked as stylish as ever, rocking a pastel blue sundress by US brand American Eagle Outfitters that cost just £44.

Just like her famous mum, the fashion-forward star is regularly seen in designer labels and rocking pieces from high-end stores, and back in 2019, Harper even collaborated with the brand BonPoint to make her own Christening dress. How cool?

