Audrey McGraw sits on Justin Timberlake's knee in incredible throwback photo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's children grew up in Nashville s

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's children grew up in Nashville surrounded by A-listers and now youngest daughter Audrey has shared an incredible throwback of the time she met Justin Timberlake as a very young baby.

READ: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shares sadness over 'corrupt Broadway'

Taking to social media, Audrey posted the snap which showed Justin and his N'Sync band member JC Chasez sitting on a bench with her older sisters Gracie and Maggie standing behind them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the love story of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

But Audrey, who appeared to be only a few months old, was sitting on Justin's knee with a shocked look on her face.

Posting the picture twice, in the first Story she tagged Justin and in the second simply added the word 'stunned'.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shines in candid bathroom selfies

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie sets the record straight about her social media presence

All three of Tim and Faith's girls are talented singers, with Gracie a budding Broadway star. Audrey has also shared footage of herself singing on social media in the past, receiving compliments from the likes of Rita Wilson.

Maggie doesn't have an active social media presence but was in a band at Stanford University, where she graduated a few years ago.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

MORE: Tim McGraw leaves fans emotional with sweet tribute to wife Faith Hill

SEE: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie wows in sun-drenched bikini photos

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star added: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shares new photo with adorable pet dog in stunning selfie

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie makes rare appearance to support sister Gracie

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.