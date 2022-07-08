Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie wows in sun-drenched bikini photos

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie is taking a well-earned break after wowing audiences with her incredible voice during her recent Broadway Sings performances.

The 25-year-old has been joined by her beloved pet dog - who she affectionately refers to as her "son" - for a relaxing seaside break, and on Thursday she shared some beautiful photos of her time away that saw her rocking a tiny black bikini while frolicking in the sea.

Gracie posted several sun-soaked snaps of herself in the water, highlighting her sensational curves in the high-waisted two-piece while shielding her face from the sun's rays in a baseball cap.

The talented singer oozed confidence in her stunning snapshots, which may have been difficult for Gracie to share with her fans after she revealed in March that she was struggling to "love" her body following her polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis.

Gracie revealed that her PCOS symptoms may have contributed to her "issues with weight", and she is now taking medication to "regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older".

Gracie looked gorgeous in her bikini

She added: "I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes, but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctor's appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand.

Gracie was joined by her beloved pooch

"Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard!! It's a long road but we can get through it.

"I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate. P.S The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?). It's weird to navigate but I'm finding ways to love her."

Gracie was diagnosed with PCOS in March

Healthline describes PCOS as "a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels," it adds: "PCOS also causes hair growth on the face and body, and baldness. And it can contribute to long-term health problems like diabetes and heart disease."

