Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's model daughter Audrey wows in dreamy backless top

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey left fans in no doubt of her model credentials thanks to her latest stunning photo.

Faith Hill's lookalike daughter Audrey stuns in red lace robe in intimate bedroom selfie

The 20-year-old displayed her lean physique in a daring top while posing inside an impressive walk-in closet on Thursday. Audrey looked sensational in the 'Fresca Cotton Casabella Top' by Enduring Kairos, which is waterfalled with embroidery and features a revealing backless design that highlighted her tiny waist.

Audrey teamed her provocative top with a slinky white slip skirt and posed with her phone in front her face while arching her back and pushing out her chest.

Alongside her photo, the talented singer also gave fans a glimpse inside the colorful closet, which is stacked with clothes ranging from sweaters to jeans and pants. The walls are painted white with wood paneling beneath and there appears to be plenty of storage space for other items like shoes and bags.

While Audrey didn't specify where she is staying, it appears to be the home, so possibly also the closet, of her sister Gracie, 25, who moved to New York City last year in pursuit of her Broadway dreams.

Audrey looked gorgeous in her summery outfit

Audrey shared another photo on her Instagram Stories which featured Gracie's beloved dog and a spectacular view of Manhattan outside the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The youngest McGraw has been in the Big Apple for a while now and has documented her trip on social media, including supporting Gracie during her performance at the Broadway Sings Taylor Swift show earlier this week.

Audrey was blown away by her sister Gracie's performance

Audrey shared several photos of the evening, which was also attended by her other sister Maggie and their famous parents, which she captioned: "1) Maggie and Gracie totally ready for the photo 2) Gracie SLAYING 3) How we felt being absolutely blown away by her…"

Gracie also shared a video of her big moment and captioned it: "A little bit of light in the darkness of this week. Had the most incredible time performing TayTay last night with @broadway_sings. What made [the] weekend extra special is that my whole family and my best friends' whole family were there."

