Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw shares images from romantic photoshoot - and they're stunning The model put on a daring display

Another day, another fabulous photo from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter, Audrey.

The up-and-coming model made waves with a beautiful series of images in which she was wearing lingerie and posing behind a sheer curtain.

The back-lit photos gave the shoot a romantic feel and Audrey proudly posted the snapshots on Instagram.

She captioned them: "This time last year!" and they were met with delight from her fans who commented: "Loveeeee the silhouette," and, "literally so gorgeous".

Audrey is no stranger to show-stopping looks and regularly updates her fans with her modeling pictures.

Faith's lookalike daughter recently showcased her fabulous sense of style in a photo which was sure to get fans talking.

Audrey dazzled in the sensual photoshoot

The fashion-forward star posted another snapshot on Instagram - and her legs couldn't have looked longer.

Wearing a black jumpsuit with cut-out detailing, Audrey posed for a mirror selfie in what appeared to be a hotel room.

She wore her long hair loose and topped off her outfit with a pair of sky-high heels.

Audrey looks a lot like her mom Faith Hill

Audrey didn't caption the photo but also added a video of some impressive fireworks over a city, suggesting she was somewhere with a view.

Audrey is the youngest daughter of country music stars, Faith and Tim and she's inherited their vocal talent.

The 20-year-old recently thrilled fans with a performance during which she sang while playing a piano.

Modestly describing the footage as "very messy" and "very rough," Audrey had many people disagreeing with her. "What a voice!" one follower wrote, while another remarked: "I feel like I should be watching this performance in a dark, smoke filled, bar in New Orleans." A third added: "What an incredible talent."

