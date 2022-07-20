Miranda Lambert rocks very tiny shorts for unexpected activity The country music singer has been traveling with husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert may have come to the end of her summer road trip with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, but she's still making sure she has some fun.

The country music singer took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a fun clip of herself enjoying a childhood activity – swinging! Miranda looked like she didn't have a care in the world as she rocked back and forth on the apparatus.

Basking in the summer sun, Miranda certainly looked the part, rocking a pair of tiny denim shorts that highlighted her toned legs which she extended out in front of her.

She finished off her look with a white tank top that had "Hot Dang" emblazoned across the chest, a red bow headband, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses as she kicked off her sandals to enjoy the swing.

Shortly before, Miranda revealed that her "best summer ever" had come to an end. She shared a sweet photo of herself and Brendan kissing, along with several snaps of their adventures on the road.

Miranda appeared to be having the best time

"Meet me in Montana forever," she wrote. "Thanks to Gwennie's family for the great hang and high note to end on. What an amazing trip. (thanks to @jed_i_night for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou) Best summer ever."

Miranda appeared to have a great time being a tourist, something she previously admitted she was unable to be in cities she travels to due to her busy touring schedule.

The singer looked great in her denim shorts

During her 4th of July celebrations, she updated fans on her trip, writing: "Time off touring means it's time to hit the dusty trail! There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. @gwensebastian and @jed_i_night with their camper named Toodle Lou and me and @brendanjmcloughlin with our @airstream_inc Globetrotter we call The Sheriff.

"We're out on a 20-day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y'all!"

