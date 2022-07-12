Miranda Lambert sizzles in bikini-clad vacation photos

Miranda Lambert sent fans into a tailspin with her latest vacation photos – one of which saw her posing in an eye-catching bikini.

The country music singer is enjoying a break in Utah with her husband Brendan McLoughlin and their friends, and on Monday she posted several stunning photos of their adventures. But it was her bikini-clad snap that got fans talking.

Miranda looked sizzling hot in a bright orange bikini top and neon pink denim shorts as she stood by the water in-between two of her gal pals clutching an ice-cold beverage.

Accessorizing with a star print kimono, baseball cap, and mirror-lens sunglasses, Miranda's sun-kissed skin glistened under the warm rays. Other images saw the group enjoying a hike and watching the sunset from the Strawberry Bay campground.

Captioning the photos, Miranda wrote: "Strawberry Bay, Utah, thanks for the memories! #tourist." Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Looks so much fun and @mirandalambert I love how confident you are. I love those pink shorts of yours and I'm jealous of your tan. You're gorgeous, don't let anyone tell you different."

Miranda looked gorgeous in her eye-catching bikini

A second said: "Honey you are looking fantastic! This pursuit of happiness sure looks good!" A third added: "Looks so beautiful there, looks like you're enjoying the sunshine and camping life. Living your best life outdoors, there's nothing better. You look so happy and as always looking gorgeous. Queen of country."

Miranda is enjoying her time as a tourist after admitting she doesn't get time to experience the cities she's in when she's touring.

Miranda is on a 20-day trip out West

During her 4th July celebrations, she updated fans on her trip, writing: "Time off touring means it's time to hit the dusty trail! There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. @gwensebastian and @jed_i_night with their camper named Toodle Lou and me and @brendanjmcloughlin with our @airstream_inc Globetrotter we call The Sheriff.

"We're out on a 20-day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all!"

