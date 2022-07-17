Miranda Lambert models some seriously stylish looks in new vacation photos The award-winning singer has been on holiday with husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert has been taking her social media followers on her vacation with her through various dreamy snapshots from her trip so far.

And on Saturday as she rounded off her holiday, the singer shared a reel of highlights on Instagram, which saw her modelling some seriously stylish looks.

In one photo with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, the award-winning country star rocked a pair of black shorts and a sleeveless top emblazoned with a campervan illustration, which was teamed with a vibrant belt bag, baseball cap and co-ordinating jacket, which was tied around her waist.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert's rise to fame

Other looks included a pastel yellow patterned playsuit teamed with a wide brim hat, which was from Miranda's own fashion line, Idyllwind.

In the caption, the star wrote: "The Grand Tetons stole my [heart emoji]. Until next time Jackson WY. #tourist #airstreamdreams."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The pictures are great, looks so much fun, love it!" while another wrote: "I love how down to earth you are, I hope that you are having an amazing time. You deserve it." A third added: "Beautiful and serene."

Miranda Lambert showcased a variety of stylish looks during her vacation

Miranda very much enjoyed her time as a tourist after admitting she doesn't get time to experience the cities she's in when she's touring.

During her Fourth of July celebrations, she updated fans on her trip, writing: "Time off touring means it's time to hit the dusty trail!

There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. @gwensebastian and @jed_i_night with their camper named Toodle Lou and me and @brendanjmcloughlin with our @airstream_inc Globetrotter we call The Sheriff.

"We're out on a 20-day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all!"

Miranda with husband Brendan

Miranda has had an incredible 2022 so far and recently revealed her career will be celebrated during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in August.

The star will receive the prestigious award following her first win for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

