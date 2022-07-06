Elizabeth Hurley jokes she's 'embarrassing' son Damian in latest photo together

Hanna Fillingham
Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself wearing a cut-out dress showcasing her incredible figure alongside son Damian
Elizabeth Hurley is never one to take herself too seriously and shared a fun insight into her relationship with only son Damian this week.
The swimwear model was pictured at her son's graduation, and looked stunning in a cut-out figure-flattering halterneck dress, as she waved her hands in the air.
Damian stood next to her, looking dapper in a black suit. In the tongue-in-cheek caption, the mother-of-one wrote; "Dancing and/or embarrassing Damian Hurley."
The pair were joined at the graduation by Arun Nayar, who was married to Elizabeth from 2007 to 2011.
While Arun is not Damian's biological father, Elizabeth has always considered him his father as when she married the Indian textiles heir, Damian was five years old.
Although the couple divorced four years later, the couple remained good friends. "Arun is Damian's daddy and a very good one too, they see each other a lot," she told You magazine back in 2018.
Elizabeth Hurley joked she was 'embarrassing' her son Damian
The pair have such a good relationship that some summers they have holidayed together alongside Damian and their respective partners.
Of their divorce, which came at the time after Elizabeth was pictured with Shane Warne, she said: "My husband and I had the most amicable divorce in the world and my lawyer said it was the cheapest case she'd ever handled because neither of us wanted anything."
Damian and Elizabeth are incredibly close
Damian has followed in his mother's footsteps as a model and often shares photos from high-profile shoots on his social media.
Elizabeth - who is also a talented actress and businesswoman - has been modelling for decades, and is the main model for her popular swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she founded in 2005.
Damian has followed in Elizabeth's footsteps as a model
She is also a philanthropist and hosts an annual gala in aid of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a cause close to her heart as her beloved grandmother died from the illness.
HELLO! attended this year's gala in New York City back in May, where Elizabeth opened up about how Damian has been her number one supporter in her charity work. She explained: "It's been part of Damian's life ever since he could walk and talk, to be honest."
