Elizabeth Hurley braves the heatwave in flirty summer dress from her own collection The swimwear model has her own fashion line

Elizabeth Hurley has an incredible sense of style and has even got her own fashion line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in which she models for.

The British actress has been sharing some gorgeous photos of herself wearing pieces from the latest collection on social media of late, and on Monday evening she posted a candid set of photos while braving the heat in the UK.

The star looked beautiful dressed in a parrot print summer dress with a V-neck and thigh-high slit, which was styled with a straw bag.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances in tiny black bikini

In the caption, she wrote: "Into the meadows for a picnic in sunny Blighty, in my new, super light, Parrot Dress by @elizabethhurleybeach."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look gorgeous," while another wrote: "Beautiful!" A third added: "Gorgeous dress for a gorgeous day, worn by a gorgeous woman."

The mother-of-one established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

Elizabeth Hurley modelled a gorgeous summer dress from her latest collection

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the mum-of-one revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

It certainly seems to be working for the glamorous star, who has long been known as a fashion trend-setter.

Elizabeth is the main model for her fashion collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

As the main model for her swimwear line, Elizabeth has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

The star has a fabulous sense of style

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

