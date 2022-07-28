Martine McCutcheon stuns in figure-hugging neon green swimsuit during Turkish getaway

Martine McCutcheon showed off her incredible figure as she enjoyed a dose of sunshine during her Turkish getaway.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon's underwear photo has fans all saying the same thing

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old shared a carousel of summer snaps documenting her relaxing trip. The actress slipped into an eye-catching neon green Hunza G swimsuit which she teamed with a pair of black oversized square sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon gets candid about exercise struggle

In one photo Martine pouted for the cameras as she ordered room service from the comfort of her plush hotel bed. Holding a glass of red wine, the actress appeared to be in full-blown holiday mode.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon's elegant home is full of interiors inspiration

READ: Martine McCutcheon stuns in skintight leggings as she reveals her diet secrets

She captioned her post: "The neon swimsuit… Part 1! Morning sunbathing for me… Already scorchio! More ice-cold drinks are being ordered as we speak!"

The actress donned a bold swimsuit

Martine's fans went wild in the comment section, with one writing: "So gorgeous! Enjoy my love" whilst a second added: "Lovely swimsuit Martine, hope you and your family are having a great holiday."

Reminiscing about the good old times, one fan penned: "Take me back to the 80s love the swimsuit" whilst another remarked: "You are stunning Martine."

Martine sipped on a glass of red wine

The mum-of-one is currently enjoying some quality time away with her husband Jack McManus and her seven-year-old son, Rafferty.

Sharing a selection of glorious photographs, the Love Actually star looked divine in her black and white bandeau bikini. She teamed her figure-hugging swimwear with a stylish straw boater hat. "Making memories and soaking up the sun with my beautiful family", she penned.

The mum-of-one jetted off to Bodrum with her family

Martine tied the knot with her beau in 2012 in an intimate Lake Como wedding ceremony. The actress donned a stunning lace Pronovias gown and floor-length veil.

At the time, Martine said: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.