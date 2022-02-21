Martine McCutcheon stuns in skintight leggings as she reveals her diet secrets The mum-of-one looks incredible

Martine McCutcheon is looking better than ever – and to the delight of her fans, she has finally revealed her simple trick for staying in shape.

The 45-year-old suffers with a number of invisible health conditions, including Lyme disease, chronic ME and fibromyalgia. But over the years, she has learnt what works best for her body.

"I think it takes a long time to work out what your own recipe is," Martine told Love Sunday magazine. "It's taken me such a long time to look through all the stuff that’s out there, and just do what works for me.

"So it's not as simple as just going on a crazy diet. I just feel like it's really important to encourage women to just be the best version of themselves.

"The 80/20 rule is what works for me," she continued. "For 80 per cent of my week, I will have mainly just healthy proteins, vegetables and fruit, organic and veggie juices, and Flora ProActiv spread.

"And then I'll have treats 20 per cent of the time – I'll have that slice of pizza, chocolate or a G&T to celebrate a friend's birthday. I'll do it because I know that for most of the week, I've been doing the good bits for my heart."

It comes at the same time that Martine shared a stunning new photo with her fans, taken with her seven-year-old son Rafferty and the family's dog. The star was dressed down in a teddy coat, black beanie and boots which she teamed with skintight wet-look leggings.

"Where is your peaceful place? Is there an area you live in or a place you visit that fuels your soul?" she asked in the caption.

"Hampton Court has such a special energy! The people are wonderful, the boutiques and restaurants are so unique and whilst the tourists rightfully adore visiting, I generally feel like the local people really look after each other. Maybe that's why wherever I've gone, the area has always called me back for over the last 20 odd years. It feels like home and people look out for me.

"A palace with such a history by the water and swans floating by takes some beating. I'd love to get a little boat for the summer and have picnics! Ooo sunshine to look forward to - now there's a nice thought whilst being blown all over the place!"

