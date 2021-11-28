Amy Robach shares exceptionally rare photo with both daughters - and they're so grown up Her girls are growing up so fast

Amy Robach enjoyed a fun-filled family Thanksgiving surrounded by her loved ones and that included both of her daughters.

The GMA host shared several photos of their time at their home in the Hudson Valley and one, in particular, stood out.

MORE: Amy Robach wows in tiny bikini inside lavish kitchen in New York home

Amy doesn't often share snapshots of daughters, Annie, 15, and Ava, 18 so her social media followers were thrilled when they featured in her latest social media post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach shares sneak peek inside her incredible NY home

Both of Amy's daughters have dark, raven hair and fair skin and bear a striking resemblance to their mother.

All three of them were beaming in the photo and Amy's youngest, Ava, definitely has her smile.

MORE: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue announce news fans have been waiting for

PHOTOS: Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed

The threesome were joined by Amy's husband, Andrew Shue, and a host of other friends as they enjoyed a weekend away and some time off from hosting Good Morning America.

Amy spent Thanksgiving with her daughters

The day before Thanksgiving, the TV star also posted some photos showing how they were preparing for the big day.

Amy and Andrew's luxury lodge is stunning and one look inside would make you want to be there too.

MORE: Amy Robach shares jaw-dropping video courtesy of husband Andrew Shue - and you should see it

MORE: Amy Robach takes the plunge in daring ocean adventure away from GMA studios

Their second home is in stark contrast to their modern, sleek home in the Big Apple, and appears to have everything you could hope for to make the holidays magical.

Amy with her daughters in 2015

Amy shared a selection of photos from inside her home, complete with its high wooden beams and log cabin aesthetic.

This festive season is exceptionally special as it's the first since Amy's oldest daughter went away to college.

MORE: Amy Robach reflects on devastating health diagnosis in bittersweet post

Despite the big change, she's been thriving in the new stage of her life and making her famous mom incredibly proud.

Amy's oldest daughter has gone away to college

While Amy and Andrew don't have any children together, they share five between them.

The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.