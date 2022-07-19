Gemma Owen loves these £49 sunglasses on Love Island 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island star Gemma Owen has become quite the style star during this series, with fans obsessed with her Tiffany & Co. necklace, her impressive swimwear collection and her go-to sunglasses.

Fans will have noticed that Gemma is mixing high and low in the villa. Gemma's gold-rimmed sunglasses are a real luxury buy (well, her dad is Michael Owen!) but there is a pair of aviator shades she reaches for time and time again.

RELATED: Gemma Owen's £4.99 brown lipstick she wears on Love Island revealed

Where to buy Gemma Owen's sunglasses

The 19-year-old rocks the Quay aviator-style sunglasses better than Maverick in Top Gun, and the best news? They're super cheap, costing just £49.

MORE: Where is Gemma Owen’s necklace from on Love Island? All the details

Quay is a main sponsor of the show, and while the other Islanders mix it up with various styles, Gemma tends to stay loyal (babes) to one particular pair.

SHOP: 16 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan

High Key Mini sunglases, £49, Quay

The reviews on the Quay website are pretty impressive, with one fan saying: "Tons of compliments from men and women. Love the lens, I got mine in black. I have two pairs just in case I lose one."

SHOP: 12 cheap and cheerful sunglasses that look way more expensive than they actually are

While another wrote: "Love the shades! They stayed on even when I was doing a workout. They're exactly what I was looking for and the mini size is great for my face shape."

Gemma Owen's gold sunglasses

Gemma's Dita Eyewear specs have a price tag of over £2k, so the black titanium and acetate interchangeable temple sunglasses are most definitely an investment buy.

The aviator style obviously suits her, but which pair will you couple up? The designer specs or the cheap and cheerful sunnies?

Dita Eyewear Interchangeable Temple Sunglasses, £2,186, FarFetch

If you're looking to splurge, there is one pair left.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.