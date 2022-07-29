Ekin-Su stuns in white maxi dress for Love Island date night - shop the best lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Thanks in part to the show’s collaboration with eBay, this year’s Love Islanders have been the best dressed by a long way. From Tasha’s vintage Versace co-ord to Indiyah’s Mark Fast cut-out detail mini dress, we’ve been loving their preloved looks, but on Thursday it was Ekin-Su in Rat & Boa who we couldn't take our eyes off.

RELATED: 20 best white summer dresses for 2022: From Marks & Spencer, ASOS, River Island & MORE

MORE: Gemma Owen's swimwear collection wows Love Island fans - where to shop online

The 27-year-old actress looked stunning in the brand’s Primrose Dress for her final date with Davide. Angelic and ethereal, the romantic white maxi dress was perfect for a candle-lit dinner followed by a performance by Alfie Boe.

Ekin-Su wears Rat & Boa on her final date with Davide

Rat & Boa’s styles sell out so quickly, we’re not surprised to see it’s currently out of stock, but if you can’t wait to get the look for yourself, we’ve found some similar pieces to shop online.

Lifetime ivory satin cowl neck maxi dress, £120, Club L London

Club L London’s delicate Lifetime maxi features the same cowl neck and delicate cross-back detail as Ekin-Su's. Made from premium satin, wear it for date night or even as a casual alternative to a wedding gown.

MORE: 19 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

Hadley midi dress, £119, AllSaints

AllSaints reigns supreme when it comes to the slip dress. The Hadley midi features a cowl neck, side slit and adjustable straps. Dress up with stilettos or down with chunky boots.

Pretty Lavish backless chiffon maxi dress in champagne, £88, ASOS

From Lavish Alice’s Bridesmaid collection comes this gorgeous chiffon maxi that shares a lot of similarities with Ekin-Su's dress. We love the backless detail.

MORE: 23 pretty high-street bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with

Ghost Hollywood Bella satin-crepe maxi slip dress, £159, The Outnet

Ghost’s Hollywood Bella dress just dropped on The Outnet. The maxi features a flared hem and floaty, fluid fabric.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.