Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan rocks Barbie pink mini dress at Lady Gaga's ball

Nicola Coughlan is becoming as well known for her flair for fabulous fashion as she is for her performance in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton – she has just rocked the best babydoll mini to Lady Gaga's ball!

When the Derry Girls star, 35, arrived at Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball after-party in London on Saturday, she wowed fans with her on-trend Valentino-Esque hot pink mini dress. The actress's flattering party frock featured a voluminous bow on one shoulder and was cinched in under the bust where the silky fabric gathered and caught the light – and wow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond leaves viewers in stitches after cosying up to Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey

As soon as the Netflix star shared photos of her outfit on Instagram, her 2.3 million-strong fanbase, including Bridgerton costar Pheobe Dynevor, showed their love for the outfit...

Nicola was the belle of the ball

Taking to Instagram, Nicola captioned her post with a homage to Lady Gaga: "Stefani Germanotta You Will Always Be Famous", with sparkling pink heart emojis. One fan replied: "A vision in pink. Hope you had the greatest time!" Another fan agreed: "You’re so gorgeous… Pink is definitely your colour", and a third fan concluded: "Your taste is impeccable!"

Nicola beamed at the star-studded ball

Sweetly, Nicola's Bridgerton series two co-star Charithra Chandran exclaimed: "You're glowing!"

Stars toasted with Dom Perignon

If you are keen to get the look, which Netflix's Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness loved on Instagram too, we are thrilled to have found some similar looks and one is in the sale at just £66 / $55, reduced from £242 / $218!

Elina mini dress, £552 / $530 Revolve

Freya mini dress was £242 / $218 now £66 / $55, Revolve

Eagle-eyed fans appreciated the way Nicola accessorised with a pink blow clutch bag, one added: "Love the clutch!!!" and HELLO! has found some lovely pink bow clutches on Amazon.

Penelope mini dress, £246 / $238, Revolve

The star-studded ball was all for a great cause, it was held in partnership with the Sarabande Foundation which was set up by the late designer, Alexander McQueen to support creative and visionary talent from working-class backgrounds like himself.

Nicola's pink Valentino look wowed at the BAFTAs

Nicola similarly loves to break the fashion mould, and who could forget her spectacular pink taffeta Valentino ball gown from the TV BAFTA's in May which she off-set with a jet black manicure – she is nailing modern romanticism.

