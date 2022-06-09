Bridgerton's Simone Ashley is a vision in striking neon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Simone Ashley's grip on the fashion industry is quite something. The Bridgerton actress has not only captivated audiences with her performance as Miss Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix show, but also with her unparalleled sense of style.

The 27-year-old's latest look to ignite interest is a designer number that is one of her best ensembles to date. Simone looked breathtaking in a green and white checked midi dress from French It-girl brand Jacquemus as she was photographed at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills against a scenic backdrop of palm trees and Californian vistas.

Featuring a striking pattern, long sleeves, a round neckline, straight hem, a fitted silhouette, subtle ruching and a delicate colour palette of lime green and cream, the dress was another covetable addition to Simone's enviable style inventory.

The rising star wore her thick raven tresses down loose with a classic centre parting and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend. A radiant complexion, gently defined brow, black eyeliner and bronzed contour accentuated the actress' natural allure.

Simone reposted the images on social media with her 3.3 million followers, which were captioned by the photographer: "Had a chance to photograph the lovely @simoneasshley for a second time recently for IMDb. It was great to catch up and celebrate her huge success with Bridgerton. A pleasure as always! #simoneashley #bridgerton."

Fans were quick to express their admiration for Simone's Hollywood aesthetic. "She's a stunner and super talented," one said, while another penned: "She's stunning." A third mentioned: "Gorgeous shots!" and a fourth commented: "She slays everything."

If you adore Simone's luxury piece, then you're in luck as it's still available to buy online. This designer number boasts a knot effect, cut-out detailing, a halter-neck and open back panel. Slip on a pair of heeled mules for a dazzling evening ensemble and let the dress speak for itself.

If you love Simone's dress but aren't so keen on the luxury price tag, then we have a lovely alternative just for you.

Simone recently showed off her new retro hair transformation via Instagram. The star snapped a selfie showcasing her perfectly cut seventies bangs. She wore her dark hair down loose in a silky straightened style, letting her cropped tresses fall just below her shoulders.

