Helen Flanagan is a real-life Barbie in glittering mini dress

Helen Flanagan's wardrobe certainly isn't short of showstopping outfits, from glittering gowns adorned with feathers to colourful string bikinis, the former Coronation Street actress has a seriously enviable sense of style.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Helen posed up a storm as she donned a chic embellished mini dress from celebrity-favourite designer Nadine Merabi. Complete with an elegant scoop neckline, bodycon fit and a showstopping hemline laced with Fuschia feathers, Helen was every inch a style icon in the slick evening dress.

The mother-of-three teamed her £315 'Evie' dress with a pair of Mach & Mach bow heels - the 'It-girl' shoe of the season.

Helen styled her glossy blonde hair into mermaid waves, highlighting her naturally pretty features with a glowy blush, rosy pink lip and lashings of mascara.

As expected, Helen's Instagram comments were flooded with compliments from doting fans who couldn't get enough of her Barbiecore moment. "Stunning as always," gushed one fan, as another wrote: "Unreal!" followed by a string of flame emojis.

Fashion designer Nadine Merabi loved the look of Helen in her glittering punk-pink dress, commenting: "Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous," beneath the star's post.

Whenever Helen shares a photo to her IG grid, fans are quick to react, often commenting on her svelte physique and glowy appearance.

Fans couldn't get over Helen's stunning Barbie moment

The mum-of-three previously opened up her Instagram to questions from her fans, with one asking: "How do you stay so slim, especially after three babies? You have an amazing figure," to which Helen replied: "I am naturally slim, I eat what I want, when I want and do not diet.

"I have cellulite and my tummy sticks out more now after having Charlie but I don't care. I want to be a good role model for my girls and teach them to love themselves exactly as they are." What a refreshing response!

