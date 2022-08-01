Gracie McGraw supports Los Angeles fashion brand with quirky dress

Gracie McGraw wowed in a red hot bodycon dress with strategic cutouts on Monday as she shared a selfie with fans.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter dotes over adorable baby in new photo

The budding Broadway star took to social media to share the picture, which focused on her body and showed Gracie smirking with half of her face cut off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share story about meeting daughter's boyfriend

The cutouts were placed to create the shape of a face; desivgned by Fashion Brand Company, the dress is called the "face cut out mock dress" and describes it as "so flattering on the body".

"Darts on the front and back help carve out your shape and the itty bitty barely there turtleneck adds a touch of formality. The material is soft, smooth, and structured. It just makes you feel important. Because you are," their website reads.

The daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw added no commentary but simply tagged the company, "@fashionbrandcompany."

Gracie is the oldest of Tim and Faith's children. The couple are also parents to Maggie and Audrey, who are both talented singers.

Gracie looked incredible

Gracie often shares photos of herself on social media, having gained a vast following in the past few years since becoming a star in her own right. The talented singer often shares updates of her life on Instagram, and her most recent post left fans in awe as the actress and singer wore the perfect dress for fall, a ribbed rust-colored midi bodycon dress.

With her hair tied back and a swipe of bold red lipstick, the star posed with her arm raised and leaning against the green mosaic wall for the "bathroom shoot".

Her sister Audrey was one of the first to comment, simply writing: "Uhm OKAYYYY." "That's a beautiful color, superb on you!!!! Gorgeous," added another fan as many called the picture "beautiful" and left fire emojis.

Fans loved her fall look

Gracie has big dreams of being a Broadway star, and she seems well on her way to becoming one.

She recently moved to New York to pursue her dream and had fans in tears with a recent post on Instagram, as she shared a new video showing her singing The Life I Never Led from Sister Act.

She belted out the emotional song perfectly, and fans including Rita Wilson were quick to react