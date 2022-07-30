Sofia Vergara is a sporty goddess in skin-tight workout wear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara looked sensational on Friday as she stepped out in a stunning sportswear set for an ultra-glamorous photoshoot.

Sofia rocked a skin-tight workout set in a chic shade of mauve. The fabulous Walmart co-ord was composed of a long-sleeve top and matching leggings, adorned with the same stylish horizontal-stripe print. The leggings also featured a bold vertical stripe on the outside of each leg.

The star completed the sporty ensemble with a pair of chic all-black trainers and wore her brunette tresses down in natural waves. Sofia showed off the glamorous outfit to her 26.3 million followers with a fabulous boomerang of herself faux-running in the gorgeous look.

The Modern Family actress donned a variety of outfits for the exciting shoot and even brought her stunning look alike niece, Claudia Vergara, along to the fun day.

Sofia was a vision

Sofia shared a photo of the 29-year-old posing candidly whilst looking into a Hollywood mirror. Captioning the post, she simply tagged the brunette beauty.

Sofia and Claudia have a very close relationship and the pair were recently spotted out together to celebrate Sofia's 50th birthday.

Claudia looked so gorgeous

The duo looked like twins as they posed up a storm during the epic celebrations. In a fabulous clip from the exciting weekend, they danced the night away in matching dresses. Sofia opted for a vibrant yellow midi dress, whilst Claudia rocked a matching black ensemble in the same style, with lemons all over.

The mother-of-one simply penned a birthday cake and two balloon emojis on the fabulous boomerang - and fans couldn't get enough.

The pair could be twins

One follower penned: "THEY LOOK LIKE TWINS." A second wrote: "Sofia Vergara dancing with… Sofia Vergara." A third added: "Absolutely Cute," with a heart eyes emoji.

A fourth wrote: "Magical!" A fifth said: "Love this look on youuuuu." A sixth wrote: "Stylish," with a flame emoji.

