Sofia Vergara wows in incredible bejewelled corset

Sofia Vergara looked sensational in a stunning photo she posted on Wednesday alongside fellow America's Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell - and fans cannot get enough.

In the photo, the mother-of-one looked incredible in a black bejewelled jumpsuit which featured a stunning corset top. Sofia wore her gorgeous tresses in elegant natural curls, and as for makeup, the star opted for dark eyes and a vibrant red lipstick.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off AGT finale outfits

Posting the incredible picture for her 26.3 million followers on Instagram, the Modern Family actress penned: "See u next week #AGT last round of auditions!!"

Fans couldn't wait to comment on the exciting snap. One fan wrote: "Gorgeous Sofia." A second added: "I love you Sofia."

Sofia looked sensational

A third said:" Wow, simply beautiful." A fourth added: "love you," with 12 red love hearts.

A fifth wrote: "Beautiful Sofia." A sixth wrote: "Can’t wait, and then live shows."

On Wednesday, the star jumped out of her seat in the penultimate week of auditions on AGT as she watched RCC Aruba, a circus and performance group that engaged in daredevil stunts by way of Cuba and Colombia.

The last bit was particularly exciting to the actress, who quickly exclaimed: "Why didn't you say that first?"

However, the performance almost didn't happen, as the group leader revealed that they'd lost their equipment enroute to their AGT audition and had to scramble for last-minute supplies.

Sofia and Joe married in 2015

"For a moment, we thought that we cannot perform because what we're going to do is very dangerous," he said.

The group ultimately did go on, putting on an incredibly risky show that involved catapulting through hoops and aerial acrobatics.

The final stunt involved the group member jumping through a hoop of fire, and when they successfully pulled it off, Sofia jumped out of her seat and began cheering and clapping.

Sofia lives in LA with her husband Joe Manganiello in a stunning $19.6 million dollar mansion. The incredible property boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sits on over half an acre of land of 12000 square feet.

