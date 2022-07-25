Heidi Klum parties on the beach in the most stylish swimsuit The AGT judge has the moves!

Heidi Klum made sure to make the most of the weekend - and the AGT star certainly knows how to have fun! The model took to Instagram to share footage of herself dancing on the beach with her friends.

There were crowds of people there enjoying themselves, with Heidi panning the camera around to let fans get a glimpse of the festivities too.

As ever, Heidi looked stylish dressed in a leopard print swimsuit and matching kaftan, as she wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves.

VIDEO: Heidi Klum dances on the beach in the most stylish swimsuit

The mother-of-four simply captioned the footage: "Keep dancing."

Heidi has been modelling for decades and now her daughter Leni, 18, is following in her footsteps.

Leni recently walked the Dolce & Gabbana runway, and Heidi was there to show her support to her firstborn.

Heidi will no doubt have given Leni all her best advice when it comes to working in the fashion industry too.

Heidi Klum is one of the world's most famous models

The German model has been incredibly protective of her daughter and wanted to make sure she was at least 16 years old before starting out in the industry.

Leni told Extra last year that she had wanted to begin modelling years before she did, but that her mom "shut down" her requests.

The AGT star's daughter is following in her footsteps as a model

"I had grown up going to work with my mom. Ever since 11 or 12 years old I've been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling," Leni explained.

Heidi, meanwhile, told People back in 2020: "She's old enough now. I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do."

She added: "It's really exciting. She's doing the things I was always dreaming to do!"

