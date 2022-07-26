Heidi Klum's daughter Leni sparks concern with selfie displaying her 'little past sun-kissed' appearance The 18-year-old wore bold cut-out swimwear

Heidi Klum's model daughter, Leni, was inundated with messages from fans urging her to wear sunscreen after she posted a painful-looking snapshot on Instagram.

The teenager joked that she was a "little past sun-kissed" as she shared the snapshot of herself modeling a tiny bikini and some tan lines too.

While the daughter of the America's Got Talent judge seemed unphased by her rouge appearance her social media followers were seriously concerned.

"LENI!!! wear your sunscreen!!!!!" one fan wrote, while another said: "That hurts me! Use sunblock with a high zinc oxide," and there were many more who urged her to protect her skin and her health.

Leni is currently enjoying some downtime after graduating from high school ahead of the summer break.

While she's been taking the modeling world by storm, Heidi revealed she is also going to be attending her dream college, which is believed to be in New York.

Leni is Heidi's oldest child and she shares her with Flavio Briatore, who she reunited with earlier this year.

Leni's sunburn was a cause for concern for her fans

The former couple posed together at the Monaco Grand Prix and surprised fans with their candid snapshots.

Also in the photos, were her husband, Tom Kaulitz, Flavio's wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, and model, Naomi Campbell, who also dated the Italian businessman.

Fans were stunned at the cozy reunion and commented: "Ex wives club?" and, "3 exes," along with shocked face emojis.

Leni is following in her mom's modeling footsteps

The amicable gathering is especially surprising, given that Flavio stepped away from parenting his daughter with Heidi.

Her ex-husband and the father to her three other children, Seal, adopted Leni when she was a baby.

Flavio told Italy's Il Corriere della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

The 72-year-old now has a son, Nathan, 12, with his wife, and has said: "It's hard to miss a baby that you never see. But I know that Leni is not an abandoned child. Leni is part of Seal's family and Nathan is part of mine."

