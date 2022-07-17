Heidi Klum wows in stunning swimwear in new video as famous fans react The America's Got Talent star looks fabulous

Heidi Klum looked the picture of glamour at the weekend as she posed in a black bikini, clearly enjoying her holiday break.

The blonde beauty wore a black string bikini with a short black skirt and sunglasses, and kept her long hair loose and stylishly tousled.

The star danced and smiled in front of the mirror, slowly turning round to showcase her summery outfit. She simply captioned the video with the hashtag "Keep dancing".

Singer Gwen Stefani was among those to appreciate the fabulous video, sharing it to her own Instagram stories with three heart emojis.

Mum-of-four Heidi is a big fan of a summertime picture or video, but she doesn't limit them to herself.

A few days ago, the model took to Instagram to post a cheeky photo of her husband posing naked with just a towel covering his lower half!

The star is a fan of a bold dress

The America's Got Talent judge captioned the snap with the phrase "hot girl summer" which saw Heidi's face close up poking out her tongue while Tom Kaulitz reclined on a sun lounger in the background.

Heidi left her own outfit to the imagination as the photo showed only her face and a hint of her bare shoulder; she also wore a lime green bucket hat.

The supermodel is known for her bold style, and she recently dared to bare all when she wowed in a Peter Dundas silver glitter mini dress that had strategic mesh cutouts across her hips, hinting that she was not wearing any underwear.

The star is enjoying her break

Appearing at ELLE's 2022 Women in Music event with Doja Cat and Dolce & Gabbana, the model shared several pictures and videos from the night, including her dancing in circles and showing off her sparkling outfit.

She also looked the picture of casual glamour earlier this weekend, when she stunned in an all-white workout outfit for a visit to her fabulous home gym.

