On Monday, Kelly Brook was seen enjoying the sunshine in London's Leicester Square as she walked to Heart Radio, where she has a daily slot.

Looking as stylish as always, Kelly wore a classically chic white shirt which she tied at the waist and a gorgeous gingham print gyspy style maxi skirt from Seed Heritage which cost £75. She added a Gucci bag, brown sandals, and a lovely pair of dark sunnies.

WATCH: Kelly Brook cooking!

With her hair worn loose and immaculate makeup, she definitely had that post-wedding glow. If you look closely at pictures, you can even see her wedding ring. Stunning!

The former Big Breakfast presenter wed her long-term boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in a lavish Italian ceremony in Civitavecchia at the end of July.

Kelly looked stunning in her classic outfit...

Kelly's special day was an incredibly lavish affair. According to The Sun, the TV star organised an incredible fun-fair-themed day as well as inviting A-lister Kylie Minogue to join in the celebrations.

...And if you look closely, you can see her wedding ring

As for her dress, the 42-year-old opted for a gorgeous ivory gown, complete with full-length lace sleeves. She accessoried her beautiful wedding look with an embellished tiara and matching lace veil.

Kelly's skirt:

Gingham Midi Skirt, £82.55, Seed Heritage

Her stunning hair was worn in natural waves and as for shoes, the star chose simple white pointed-toe heels for the occasion. Fans were delighted to see updates from the couple's incredible day on their respective social media accounts that documented so many sweet moments.

Kelly and the model and actor, 37, began dating in 2015, and they have sparked engagement rumours on several occasions – starting back in 2016 when she was first spotted with a gold band and solitaire diamond on her ring finger.

