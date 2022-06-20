Kelly Brook turns heads in £16 Tesco shorts and blazer outfit

Kelly Brook is such a fashionista! The Heart Radio star is known for her playful fashion sense, and she is famously just as happy in designer threads as she is rocking high street styles.

The brunette beauty is the face of F&F Clothing which is available at Tesco, and often shows off their latest drops on her Instagram account. We noticed a fab new summary outfit Kelly shared recently, that we are so going to put in our shopping basket immediately.

WATCH: Kelly Brook's 5 Fashion Commandments

The star sported a pair of cream and grey shorts that came complete with a built-in-belt, and their price tag was just £16. Yes, really! The matching, tailored blazer costs £29 and we think the pair together make for the ideal summer outfit, don't you think? Stock up when you next do your weekly shop!

Kelly has been involved with F&F for many years now and is often seen out and about wearing items from her edits with the brand.

The model previously spilled the beans about her collaboration, and explained the inspiration behind the edit. "I started my new job on Heart Radio in 2019 and moving from the countryside into London, I realised that all I had was Barbour jackets and roll-necks. So I thought 'right I need to figure out what my style is'… and I was so impressed with the quality, the style … I feel like more women should know about F&F because everything's under 40 quid."

Kent-born Kelly also told us about her best fashion hack, and it's pretty impressive. Do high heels make your feet ache? Not anymore! She explained: "Blow-dry your high heels really hot and it makes them soft! Put your cold foot in them, and the shoe will cool around your foot!"

Mind blown.

