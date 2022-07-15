Kelly Brook wows in £22 supermarket mini dress you have to see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Equal parts stylish and purse-friendly, we need to raid Kelly Brook's wardrobe! The 42-year-old model wowed in a bargain buy from Tesco's F&F range on Friday, and it might just be one of our favourite looks to date.

The brunette beauty looked stunning in her summery mini dress, boasting on-trend puff sleeves and a sweet blue and yellow floral print. The above-the-knee number had a nipped-in waistline and a subtle tiered skirt, creating a super flattering silhouette. Kelly posed poolside in the shots, going barefoot and wearing her long hair tumbling down in loose waves.

WATCH: Kelly Brook's five fashion rules to live by

Fans of the supermarket clothing range were quick to comment, asking how they could get their hands on a dress before they all go. "Love this print! Is it already in store?," one asked.

F&F's range is only available to shop in-store, so head down to your local Tesco to grab one for yourself.

Kelly looked stunning in her £22 dress from F&F

If that's not an option, this pretty 'Serena Mini Dress' from celebrity favourite label Nobody's Child has a similar poolside summer vibe thanks to its puff sleeves and ruffled hemline. Plus, it's Holly Willoughby-approved!

Kelly recently turned heads in yet another F&F outfit, sporting a light striped co-ord made out of breezy linen.

Serena Mini Dress, £65, Nobody's Child

The star wore a pair of cream and grey shorts that came complete with a built-in belt, and their price tag was £16. The matching tailored blazer cost £29 – that's just £45 for a co-ord.

Kelly, who is loved-up with long-term partner Jeremy Parisi, previously discussed her F&F collaboration and explained the inspiration behind the edit.

Kelly is a big fan of affordable high street fashion

"I started my new job on Heart Radio in 2019 and moving from the countryside into London, I realised that all I had was Barbour jackets and roll-necks. So I thought, 'Right I need to figure out what my style is," she said.

"I was so impressed with the quality, the style… I feel like more women should know about F&F because everything's under 40 quid."

