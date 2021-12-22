We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Brook looked incredible on Instagram as she posed up a storm ahead of her morning slot at Heart Radio, wearing a stunning top from Zara. The knitted sweater featured a white contrast Peter Pan collar, finished with a black bow. Costing £29.99, it's almost sold out. Sob!

READ: Kelly Brook is flawless in stunning festive mini-dress and tights

Don't worry though, we've found this amazing style that looks very similar, from New Look that will set you back just £27.99. Bargain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook's 5 Fashion Commandments

We loved the fact that the brunette beauty teamed the fabulous top with grey jeans, a heritage-print coat and a pair of the must-have shoes of the moment, Prada loafers.

MORE: Kelly Brook reveals she is an 'emotional eater' as she discusses weight struggles - exclusive

We couldn't help but notice that Kelly's whole look had total Emily in Paris vibes - you can really see Lily Collins' character wearing this whole getup, don't you think?

Kelly looked amazing in her Peter Pan-style collar

Speaking of the majorly popular Netflix show, the new season has dropped and we're totally obsessed.

Black Heart Frill Collar Button Up Cardigan, £27.99, New Look

The new series premiered on 22 December 2021, following its rapid speed renewal in November 2020, just one month after its initial release. At the time, Netflix confirmed Emily in Paris would return for a second season with a hilarious letter sent from the desk of Emily's long-suffering boss at Savoir. "We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time," the letter read.

Poking fun at some of the criticism levelled at the show, namely Emily's woeful command of the French language, it concludes: "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

MORE: Kelly Brook floors fans with gorgeous hair transformation

Emily in Paris was Netflix's most popular comedy in 2020, with 58 million households worldwide watching the series in its first 28 days. Wow!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.