Louise Redknapp just wore the most amazing jeans you'll ever see

Louise Redknapp graced the screens on Tuesday's Lorraine show to present a fashion segment and we are obsessed with her latest outfit!

The blonde beauty looked sensational in a long sleeve floral top and the most fabulous jeans from high end brand Agolde that set her back a cool £260. We believe she is wearing the 90s crop, which sit relaxed at the waist with an eased up fit through the body.

Louse looked sunkissed after her recent holiday and wore her hair in a lightly curled style. Gorgeous!

HELLO! previously sat down with the former Eternal star who gave us her top style tips. When it comes to dressing up on a date, the singer has a refreshing take on it.

"It’s such a hard one but I always recommend being comfy, wear something that you know works for you. Personally, I would never go too over the top or get too dressed up. I try and remain quite understated, casual, chic and cool.

Louise's jeans:

90's Crop Mid Rise Loose Fit, £260, Agolde

When discussing Louise's best-dressed royal, there are two women who take the crown.

"It’s a real hard one. Obviously back in the day Diana was super stylish and I think still sets trends today. I think she still plays a really big part in the world of fashion. Currently I like Megan’s relaxed style, I think she wears a lot of pieces that I would wear. A nice classic oversized shirt, lots of denim and she keeps things quite simple. I think she’s got a nice fashion style."

The mother-of-two likes to be quite classic, yet eclectic with her looks, too. "I always say mix things up so for instance if I’m wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit I would put it on with a relaxed t-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart."

