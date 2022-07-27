Louise Redknapp wears silky £942 mini dress for special photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the gorgeous Louise Redknapp uploaded a beautiful photograph of herself and her son Charley, who has just turned 18!

READ: Louise Redknapp wears slinkiest outfit ever as she performs for heartfelt reason

The smouldering picture showed her eldest son, who she shares with former footballer and ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, looking incredibly smart in a tux. Looking as proud as punch, Louise cuddled up to her son, wearing a beautiful floral dress by Magda Burtrym.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp dazzles in sleek satin midi skirt ensemble

The petal-printed mini number featured a high neckline, exaggerated puffed sleeves, and a cinched waist that highlighted her curves. The frock cost £942, but is sadly a past-season buy. We've found a similar style - happy shopping!

MORE: Louise Redknapp delights fan in sassy low-rise jeans and crop top

SEE: First look - ghd's new Pink charity collection

Louise finished off her outfit with black heels and an oversized clutch bag. She styled her hair in a sleek half-up style and added dramatic eye makeup and a glossy lip.

The Let's Go Round Again singer captioned the sweet picture: "To my big boy @charley_redknapp I can’t put into words how much I love you, and how proud I am of you.

Louise wore the same dress by Magda Burtrym in 2019

"I can’t believe this time 18 years ago you came into my world, you're my best friend, my rock and have been right by my side since the day you were born. you mean the world to me and I’ll be there to for you in this next chapter in life driving you mad being over protective and probably jumping on a plane every weekend to Arizona. Enjoy your day and night, I’ll allow you to make a mess in the kitchen today… just this once!

Get the look!

Floral ruched wrap dress, £25.20, Boohoo

"My super star! Happy 18th Birthday Chaz, Love Mum Xxxx." Aww!

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks sensational in lacy white dress alongside her sons

Louise shares Charley and her son Beau, 13, with Jamie, who married his girlfriend Frida Andersson in a surprise wedding in London in October last year. Their son, Raphael, was born in November.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.