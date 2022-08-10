Josie Gibson's M&S floral shirt dress will take you right into autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Josie Gibson made a gorgeous style statement as she got ready to "pass the baton" to Rochelle Humes on her last day at This Morning. The TV presenter looked ready for summer in a beautiful £59 green floral shirt dress from Marks & Spencer.

Styled by celebrity stylist David O'Brien, Josie looked so lovely wearing the Cupro Rich Floral Midaxi Shirt Dress in a quick change reel she shared on Instagram.

Starting out wearing no makeup and a white Los Angeles logo t-shirt, one hair flip later the TV star was mega glam wearing the M&S floral dress.

Josie's pretty (and shoppable!) look is from Marks & Spencer

Accessorising with a cross necklace, Josie perfected the look with glowy makeup, a nude lip and beachy blonde wavy hairstyle.

AUTOGRAPH Cupro Rich Floral Midaxi Shirt Dress, £59, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

Josie's dress already has fans, earning a string of solid 5-star reviews on Marks & Spencer.

“The colours are stunning and will be beautiful in autumn,” said one shopper, while another enthused: “Another outstanding fabulous dress. It fits lovely with extra room. I bought my normal size 16 but plenty of room, fabric is light and I love the colour and pattern.”

