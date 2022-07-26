Exclusive: This Morning's Josie Gibson shares body confidence secret as she unveils her new fashion range

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Josie Gibson is loved for her down-to-earth attitude, but since becoming a regular fixture on This Morning, we've all become obsessed with her relatable and affordable sense of style.

The 37-year-old presenter has now partnered with Very to create a range of clothing, promising fans that "there is something for everyone!" Josie has rocked some very stylish looks this summer, both on-screen alongside Vernon Kay and off-duty while spending time with her three-year-old son Reggie-James, so we couldn't wait to chat to her about all things fashion.

HELLO! had a first look at the range - read on to discover whether Josie has a favourite piece and find out her body confidence secrets.

V-neck black floral maxi dress, £25, Very

HELLO!: Why did you want to create an edit with Very?

"I've always loved Very - I just couldn't say no!" the former Big Brother star exclaimed. "And I'm glad to have done it with Very just in time for summer – I hope everyone loves the pieces I’ve chosen!"

Whether you're heading to a party or relaxing in the sunshine, Josie has thought of it all. "I wanted pieces to both dress up and down, creating a stylish wardrobe that is both flattering and most importantly, comfortable!" she said.

Josie Gibson's favourite pieces from her Very range.

HELLO! What are your favourite pieces? "It’s really hard to choose, I would say that my favourite outfit from my Very edit is the green and red abstract print shirt and skirt two piece - you can wear them together for a statement look, but you can style them separately too."

"You could even wear the shirt with jeans, and the skirt with a white t-shirt for something more casual," Josie added.

Kimono sleeve printed shirt, £30, skirt £35, Very

In fact, since Josie posted a video of herself modelling this look on Instagram, a fan has replied: "Gorgeous love them all, but first one is deffo my fave."

Josie adds that: "One thing I really prioritised for my Very edit was on being able to mix and match pieces, making it a complete capsule summer wardrobe."

What are your favourite silhouettes to wear?

"I love wearing a dress that’s cinched in at the waist, or with a leather jacket for a bit of an edge but also gives a great silhouette." The hourglass silhouette is a classic.

Josie also rocks a leather jacket from the collection, saying: "It feels exciting and a bit different so I absolutely had to put a leather jacket in my Very edit!"

Ultimate leather biker jacket, £100, Very

How would you sum up your fashion sense?

"My style is mixed! I like a bit of everything, from flowy midi and maxi dresses to two pieces and even smart electric blue blazers." The mum-of-one has ensured that her collection is as varied as she is.

Josie Gibson on body confidence and relatable style

HELLO! readers love your body confidence - what's your secret?

"Everyone has something different which makes them feel confident, so you've got to find that and go from there," Josie ponders. "I like fashion that I'm comfortable in and also flatters my shape."

The Taylor boyfriend jeans, £28, Very

Has life as a busy working mum affected your fashion choices?

"I'm definitely my most confident self being a mum, and that means I feel more comfortable in the fashion choices I’m making. My edit is full of capsule pieces which can be thrown on and dressed up and down for a casual or more going out style look."

Our readers love your ultra-affordable fashion - is being relatable important to you?

"I'm just myself! I don’t think too much about what others think about what I’m wearing, it's just about whether I feel comfortable in and whether I can re-wear pieces in different ways."

Aside from her new Very collaboration, Josie loves being part of the This Morning team, alongside Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond, adding: "We're all pretty much like family there! I love being on the show and they've all made me feel welcome over my time there."

Josie Gibson launches her new summer fashion edit with online retailer, Very see more.

