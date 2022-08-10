Olivia Newton-John’s most iconic outfit remembered - see incredible 2019 video

Gayle King paid the ultimate tribute to Olivia Newton-John following her death on Monday at the age of 73.

The CBS Mornings star posted a throwback video from 2019 that showed Olivia trying on her now-iconic pair of leather pants from Grease – 41 years after she first wore them, and they looked just as great as they did back in 1978.

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John models iconic leather Grease pants 41 years later

Olivia looked thrilled as she posed beside Gayle in the skintight pants, which sold at auction for $405,700 in aid of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute.

Thinking fondly back to their meeting, Gayle paid a heartfelt tribute to Olivia, captioning the video: "We lost one of the greats today… deeply saddened by the loss of @therealonj..She was kind, talented & big fun! Olivia talked to us before the auction of those iconic leather pants… and becuz she's such a good sport she tried them on for the first time in many years … did they fit ??? Swipe left ….

"Heaven has gained another angel," she added. "Thinking of her husband John and daughter Chloe. She was a beautiful human being inside and out."

Olivia still looked incredible in her iconic leather pants

The Grease star passed away "peacefully" at her California ranch surrounded by family and friends. Olivia fought breast cancer three times and was first diagnosed in 1992, aged just 44. Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

The singer's husband, John Easterling, announced the heartbreaking news of her death on Monday, August 8, alongside a photograph of her on Instagram and an emotional statement.

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been fondly remembered by her fans and famous friends

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

It continued: "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

