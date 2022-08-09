Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban issue emotional statement after death of Olivia Newton-John

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have issued a rare joint statement to share their sadness following the death of Olivia Newton-John on Monday.

READ: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie mourns death of 'legend' Olivia Newton-John

The Australian actress and her musician husband took to their respective Instagram accounts and posted the same two images, one of the couple beaming for the camera while posing with a smiling Olivia, and another of Nicole and Olivia sharing a sweet embrace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73 after breast cancer battle

Captioning the photos, they both penned: "Livvie brought the most divine light into the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness... and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you - Keith and Nic."

The Grease star passed away "peacefully" at her California ranch surrounded by family and friends. She was just 73. Olivia fought breast cancer three times and was first diagnosed in 1992, aged just 44. Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John opens up about health amid cancer battle

MORE: Olivia Newton-John reveals she's desperately missing her family amid cancer battle

The singer's husband, John Easterling, announced the heartbreaking news of her death on Monday, August 8, alongside a photograph of her on Instagram and an emotional statement.

Nicole and Keith shared the same photos and tribute to Olivia

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

Olivia died aged 73

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

It continued: "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.