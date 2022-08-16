Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock stuns in semi-sheer colourbomb maxi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has taken to motherhood like a duck to water – so it comes as no surprise that she is more than deserving of a well-earned holiday. The Little Mix singer has been basking in the Grecian sunshine for the past month, and took to Instagram to showcase an ethereal summer ensemble from her getaway.

The mother-of-two, 30, posed for a beach-side photograph sporting a striking sheer maxi slip dress. The number featured a vertically striped print, a halter-neck frame, an earthy colour palette of grass green, tan, navy and sky blue, a backless silhouette and spaghetti strap detailing.

She completed her look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings that peaked out from under her cascading raven curls.

Leigh-Anne shared the image on social media for all her fans to see. She captioned the glowing post: "Is it time to get back to reality already? Spent a month in Greece with my little family and it truly has my heart - blessed that I get to call it a home away from home..."

Leigh-Anne looked breathtaking in the dress

Fans and friends adored the candid photo and penned their positive thoughts below the image. "Stunninggggg," one said, while another added: "Oh my god come through goddess." A third commented: "Beautiful," and a fourth mentioned: "Loveee."

Has Leigh-Anne's dreamy summer number caught your eye? If so, we have a luxurious lookalike just for you. This Missoni striped cover-up maxi dress exudes the same elegant touch, married with a playful colour scheme and slip-on appeal.

Striped Cover-up Maxi Dress, £680, Missoni

Alternatively, this high-street offering is an affordable option that showcases textured stripes in shades of blue, sand, purple and grey.

Vertical Stripe Sleeveless Midi Dress, £21, Warehouse

Leigh-Anne recently delighted her fans with a rare photograph of her twin babies as the trio spent some quality bonding time in the garden.

Taking to her Instagram, the Confetti singer shared a heartwarming snap of her sons playing outside with a series of toy instruments.

Leigh-Anne captioned her sentimental post: "Really don't know what I did to deserve you both, you make everything so much better."

