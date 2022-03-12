Leigh-Anne Pinnock dazzles in daring biker outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is never afraid to experiment with her style. The Little Mix singer graced the red carpet while attending the premiere of Top Boy 2, wearing a biker-esque bomber and mini skirt co-ord.

For the glittering event held in London, Leigh-Anne debuted a high fashion-meets-highway look. The international star debuted a glamorous biker girl outfit, consisting of a khaki green bomber jacket and co-ordinating mini skirt by Diesel.

Featuring zip details and cream contrast trim pockets to create a trendy utilitarian aesthetic, the outfit added another flawless look to Leigh-Anne's never-ending inventory of red carpet ensembles.

The 30-year-old added another layer of sass to the outfit, stepping out in a pair of shimmering mesh heels with diamante detail and black point-toe detail.

Leigh-Anne looked stunning in green

Leigh-Anne elevated the look by accessorising with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a simple gold chain necklace.

The star opted for an earthy but ethereal beauty look. A touch of sparkling forest green eyeshadow completed the new mother-of-two's green colour palette. Leigh-Anne wore her hair up in an unmissable avant-garde style.

Leigh-Anne wowed crowds in the Diesel look

Want to emulate Leigh-Anne's laid-back but glitzy look? The star's Diesel bomber jacket is still available to buy via FarFetch. Alternatively, if you're after an affordable yet sustainable option, Reclaimed Vintage has the perfect lookalike for more casual days out.

Cropped Bomber jacket, £333, Diesel

Team the bomber with some black leather trousers or relaxed blue jeans and a classic white T-shirt for an effortless throw-on look.

Khaki Hooded Bomber, £45.99, Reclaimed Vintage

Leigh-Anne recently caused a stir with another sensational outfit. She hit the red carpet at the NME Awards in London looking heavenly in a bold all-white outfit consisting of a sheer cut-out crop top and a slouchy pair of trousers.

The Shout Out To My Ex singer completed the look with a long white jacket, VRAI's connected earrings and silver toe heels while wearing her dark tresses pinned up and away from her face.

