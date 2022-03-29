Leigh-Anne Pinnock wows in knit co-ord – get the look for just £16

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Leigh-Anne Pinnock upped her yummy mummy status this week, wearing a divine outfit that we are obsessing over. The Little Mix singer took to social media to share some gorgeous pictures in a candid post about her recent emotions.

The mother of twins looked radiant in a slinky cut-out co-ord from Urban Outfitters, featuring sumptuous knit fabric, ribbed detail, high neck collar, flared trousers and thick waistband in a vibrant apple green hue. She beamed as she enjoyed the spring sunset from her garden setting.

The 30-year-old wore her raven ringlets down loose with a side parting and opted for a makeup-free fresh-faced appearance, letting her natural beauty shine. She accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings, two layered gold chain necklaces and wore a black velvet scrunchie around her wrist.

Leigh-Anne shared the two stunning snaps on Instagram to her 8.4 million followers, alongside the caption: "Had one of those days today... anyone else? Feel like I need to be patient and stop putting so much pressure on myself... I got this," with a strength and red love heart emoji.

Leigh-Anne looked gorgeous in green

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to express their support for the stylish singer. " You got this queeeeen," commented singer Tallia Storm. Another added: "Green is your colour," while a third penned: "You look so beautiful!" A fourth agreed, adding: "So beautiful!" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Leigh-Anne stunned in the candid Instagram post

Love Leigh-Anne's cute co-ord? Luckily for you, Leigh-Anne's trousers are still available online, and even better – they're in the sale!

Green Knit Trousers, £16, Urban Outfitters

Cut in a soft and stretchy style featuring a slim-fit leg and a flared silhouette, these trousers are a great addition to your spring wardrobe. Originally £42, the trousers are now only £16 – so hurry before they're all gone.

The star recently shared a rare photograph of her six-month-old twins on her Instagram page and her followers are stunned at how much the babies have grown.

Leigh-Anne looked elated as she held a baby in each arm. The twins wore matching lion babygrows, coordinating with their mum who was dressed in a yellow jumper and cream trousers.

