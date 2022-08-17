Sophie Turner wows in sleek cycling shorts during rare appearance with daughter Willa

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sophie Turner delighted fans as she stepped out for a rare outing with her daughter Willa and husband Joe Jonas in Miami. In images obtained by the MailOnline, the Game of Thrones star, 26, looked effortless in an all-black outfit while out with her two-year-old daughter.

Sophie looked sporty chic in a pair of black cycling shorts and a black T-shirt. She completed her outfit with a pair of rectangular sunglasses, a small multicoloured quilted Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of monochrome Vans sneakers.

She wore her auburn hair down in a straightened style and clasped a small bottle of water in her right hand.

Husband Joe Jonas looked smart as per, sporting a sky blue bowler shirt with a dark blue trim, a pair of white trousers and some low white and black Nike dunks. Their oldest child Willa looked adorable in a floral playsuit and silver Mary Janes.

Sophie recently gave birth to her second daughter

Sophie, who gave birth to a second daughter in July, opted for a fresh-faced appearance. A flawless, porcelain complexion and a set of freshly painted yellow nails made for a radiant beauty glow.

If you're searching for ways to spice up a casual look, then we suggest taking a look at Sophie's luxury bag for inspiration.

Pochette Twist Bag, Call for Inquiry, Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton 'Pochette Twist Bag,' will instantly add a touch of colour to any all-black outfit.

Leather XXL Kensington, £359, Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger are also offering a similar alternative which is ideal for all your everyday essentials.

Cycling Shorts, £9.99, H&M

Finesse your dazzling accessory with some black cycling shorts and you're good to go.

Sophie recently made an angelic appearance in all-white as she was joined by her husband and the Beckham family for a night of celebrations. The actress looked timeless in the ivory ensemble as she was joined by celebrity friends for The Gekko Grand Opening in Miami.

She donned a simple white T-shirt which she tucked into a pair of white mom jeans. She completed her low-key look with a thick brown belt and styled her silky hair swept up into a sleek ponytail.

