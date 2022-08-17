Christine Lampard's new blue outfit is a total show-stopper on Lorraine

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is currently filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her iconic morning show and we have been loving her on-screen wardrobe this week so far.

On Wednesday's show, the 43-year-old rocked a truly stunning blue maxi dress, that was emblazoned with a seriously pretty white floral print. We love the puffed cuffed sleeves at the wrists and the fact the star paired it with smart black high heels. She wore her raven tresses in a relaxed, curled style and immaculate makeup was applied to her pretty and striking features.

Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

This fancy number from celebrity favourite Nobody's Child is a dead ringer for Christine's dress, and all sizes are currently available. It's the kind of style that could work really well for both a party or a day at the office.

As well as wearing fabulous outfits on-screen, the Irish-born star has worn some incredible, off-duty looks this year, too. One of our favourites has to be the style the former One Show host wore to the ITV summer party last month.

Christine looked lovely in her blue dress on Lorraine

Looking the picture of elegance in a sleek ribbed gown, Christine sported a style known as the 'Tidal' voile dress from It-girl Australian brand Aje. Complete with a vampy panelled bodice and linen-blend material, Christine's sleeveless ensemble was a contemporary take on the feminine 1950's silhouette.

Just like Christine's:

Delilah Midi Dress, £49.00, Nobody's Child

The wife of former Chelsea player Frank Lampard slipped into a pair of strappy black heels, an essential for taking any summer look from daytime into effortless evening wear.

Christine looked stunning at the ITV summer party

The raven-haired beauty, who has children, Patricia, three, and 16-month-old Freddie with the Everton FC manager, was armed with a slick cream clutch from Saint Laurent, complimenting the tonal hues of her party look with layers of delicate jewellery.

