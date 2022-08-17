Loved Holly Willoughby's vacay LWD? We've found 6 perfect lookalikes (that are a whole lot cheaper!)

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since launching her lifestyle website, Wylde Moon, Holly Willoughby has been revealing her go-to beauty buys, super-luxe homeware, and of course, her favourite fashions of the moment.

So what's her latest obsession? Turns out, Holly is loving the little white dress right now, and her stylist Danielle Whiteman is explaining why you need one in your wardrobe.

Holly recently rocked a stunning white lace dress on Instagram

"A great white dress is, and always will be the perfect summer staple!" she penned. "I get so much wear out of mine and not just during the summer months! Layer up with a chunky knit and a black boot, and you'll find she'll take you right through to autumn!"

While Holly's exact pick is the 'Irene Tiered Embroiderie Anglaise Maxi Dress,' by designer Charo Ruiz, if you're looking for a more purse-friendly style, then we've got you covered. ASOS, Oasis, Nobody's Child and more are selling the loveliest lookalikes, and we reckon Holly would adore them too.

Babydoll Cami Maxi Dress, £62, ASOS

How gorgeous is this babydoll dress?! It's already selling fast so we'd recommend racing to checkout.

Miss Selfridge Broderie Dress, £54.99, ASOS

A similar style to Holly's, this beautiful broderie number features a square neckline, crochet inserts and sweet button details.

White Midi Dress, £45, Nobody's Child

One of Holly's favourite labels, Nobody's Child is selling this white Anglaise dress that's trimmed with intricate embroidery.

White Lace Dress With Square Neck, £119.20, Coast

A glamorous choice for summer soirées, this fit-and-flare dress boasts a corset-inspired bodice complete with contrast satin piping.

White Lace Strappy Maxi Dress, was £139 NOW £70, Warehouse

Reduced from £139 to £70, you're getting a real bargain with Warehouse's 'Lace Strappy Maxi Dress.'

White Premium Broderie V Neck Ruffle Midi Dress, £111, Oasis

Give off effortless boho vibes in this strappy style, which can be teamed with a denim jacket or an autumnal cardi.

