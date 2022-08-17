Amanda Holden wears scorching string bikini on board a yacht

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is currently on holiday and we have been loving her sun-drenched snaps she's been sharing on Instagram.

The 51-year-old BGT star shared a sun-soaked photograph of herself on board a gorgeous yacht during her vacation in Sicily, Italy, where she's holidaying with husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 13.

WATCH: Amanda Holden is Bond girl stunning in tiny bikini

In the snap, Amanda is wearing an incredible string bikini with chain detail from her favourite swimsuit designer that she always turns to, Melissa Odabash. The Heart Radio host looked in mind-blowing shape as she posed; also, check out that tan!

Melissa Odabash has been described as the "Ferraris of swimwear" by Vogue Magazine, and Beyonce, Sienna Miller, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge have all worn her incredible beachwear in the past.

Amanda looked incredible in her bikini

We've tracked down the swimsuit, and it's still available in navy at Net-A-Porter. So if you have a hot holiday planned, why not treat yourself?

Amanda's Bikini:

Embellished stretch-jacquard bikini top, £114, Net-A-Porter, Stretch-jacquard bikini briefs, £114, Net-A-Porter

Amanda's Instagram fans always remark on how healthy and fit she looks, and the mother has some incredible tips.

The TV star keeps up her dedication to health and wellness by regularly dashing into the freezing sea for a dose of cold water therapy. There are many health benefits of cold water therapy; the icy waters can support immunity, aid weight loss and help speed up exercise recovery, as well as ease anxiety and clear brain fog.

Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

